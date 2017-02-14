Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Danville woman hospitalized after truck-pedestrian accident on I-74
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 2:51pm | Noelle McGee

RURAL DANVILLE — A 48-year-old Danville woman remains hospitalized after an accident involving a pedestrian and a semitrailer Tuesday morning on Interstate 74 west of Danville.

According to an Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 210, near the Martin Luther King exit west of Danville.

The female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for serious injuries. A 55-year-old Abingdon man who was driving the semi wasn’t injured.

The crash shut down traffic, but all lanes were open by mid-afternoon. State police crash-reconstruction experts, crime-scene services, commercial motor-vehicle officers and other agents continue to investigate the crash.

use er name wrote 6 hours 49 min ago

Get'em swrose! Really lay into um.

Roanrider wrote 6 hours 16 min ago

No kidding!!! Pedestrians have the right of way everywhere, don't they? Even on the interstate, WHERE THEY'RE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE.

wayward wrote 5 hours 19 min ago

Maybe a vehicle breakdown or someone got sick?  I remember having to pull over on I-57 after eating something regrettable at a New Year's Party.  The state cop who pulled up behind me was surprisingly nice.

skm1962 wrote 5 hours 12 min ago

She wasn't just taking a stroll on the interstate.  She was out of her car that was parked on the side of the road for some reason.  Car trouble? Flat tire? I don't know any other details.