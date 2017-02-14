UPDATE: Danville woman hospitalized after truck-pedestrian accident on I-74

RURAL DANVILLE — A 48-year-old Danville woman remains hospitalized after an accident involving a pedestrian and a semitrailer Tuesday morning on Interstate 74 west of Danville.

According to an Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 210, near the Martin Luther King exit west of Danville.

The female pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for serious injuries. A 55-year-old Abingdon man who was driving the semi wasn’t injured.

The crash shut down traffic, but all lanes were open by mid-afternoon. State police crash-reconstruction experts, crime-scene services, commercial motor-vehicle officers and other agents continue to investigate the crash.