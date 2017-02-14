Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Danville woman hospitalized after truck-pedestrian accident
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 2:51pm | Noelle McGee

RURAL DANVILLE – After a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 74 involving a pedestrian and a semi trailer-truck, a 48-year-old Danville woman was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries, state police say.

The crash occurred 10:15 a.m. on I-74 westbound near milepost 210, which is the Martin Luther King exit.

The Danville woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 55-year-old Abingdon man who drove the truck was not injured.

While Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Officers, Crime Scene Services, Commercial Motor Vehicle Officers and Zone 5 Agents are investigating the crash, all lanes are open.

use er name wrote 4 hours 36 min ago

Get'em swrose! Really lay into um.

Roanrider wrote 4 hours 3 min ago

No kidding!!! Pedestrians have the right of way everywhere, don't they? Even on the interstate, WHERE THEY'RE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE.

wayward wrote 3 hours 5 min ago

Maybe a vehicle breakdown or someone got sick?  I remember having to pull over on I-57 after eating something regrettable at a New Year's Party.  The state cop who pulled up behind me was surprisingly nice.

skm1962 wrote 2 hours 59 min ago

She wasn't just taking a stroll on the interstate.  She was out of her car that was parked on the side of the road for some reason.  Car trouble? Flat tire? I don't know any other details.