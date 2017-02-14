UPDATE: Danville woman hospitalized after truck-pedestrian accident

RURAL DANVILLE – After a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 74 involving a pedestrian and a semi trailer-truck, a 48-year-old Danville woman was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries, state police say.

The crash occurred 10:15 a.m. on I-74 westbound near milepost 210, which is the Martin Luther King exit.

The Danville woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The 55-year-old Abingdon man who drove the truck was not injured.

While Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Officers, Crime Scene Services, Commercial Motor Vehicle Officers and Zone 5 Agents are investigating the crash, all lanes are open.