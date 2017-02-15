Champaign council OKs funding for temporary men's shelter

CHAMPAIGN — After financial issues caused two of the city's men's shelters to close, the Champaign City Council on Tuesday initially approved one-time funding with the United Way of Champaign County for an emergency shelter.

The agreement provides $18,000 for temporary shelters at First Presbyterian Church and Faith United Methodist Church to use for the rest of this winter. It will go toward professional staffing and operational costs in addition to planning for the two shelters to combine and become a permanent winter shelter for the next three to five years.

Sheryl Palmer, lead pastor at Faith United Methodist, said the two-site operation opened Jan. 6 and has since been averaging around 19 men per evening. She said she has noticed that the eventual long-term shelter should be set up closer to downtown Champaign than her service is.

The TIMES Center's emergency shelter services closed June 30 last year, following the Salvation Army Stepping Stone Men's Shelter closure on March 12.

According to a report from city neighborhood services staff, the Council of Service Providers to the Homeless gathered input and data in July about area need for a men's emergency shelter. It found about 20 to 30 men were in need.

Throughout city council meetings this winter, several attendees commented they would like the TIMES Center re-opened. The city discussed that with the center's operator, Rosecrance, and found it could not happen at this time.

In other business, council members also initially approved a sustainability study on the fire department's newly implemented $1.3 million Department of Homeland Security grant. The money went to hiring six new firefighters, and the study will look at financial moves to make after the grant expires in two years.