At the courthouse, a good day for 'I do'

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Lori Cooper has a difficult time sliding her ring on the finger of Jacob Cross during a wedding ceremony with Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Tuesday at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana. Rosenbaum dressed in his red robe to officiate in ceremonies for five couples married at the courthouse on Valentine's Day.

URBANA — As he wed couples on Valentine's Day, Judge Randy Rosenbaum only told one pair he didn't think the marriage would work out.

The reason was clear.

As one of the five couples to state their vows in the Champaign County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, Jerry Cook and Amy Master of St. Joseph dressed up in their best attire: Master in a Chicago Cubs jersey, Cook in St. Louis Cardinals red.

"Judges can do this thing called recusal, where we volunteer to not perform our duties because of some type of conflict of interest. I'm a (Kansas City) Royals fan, so if you'd like someone else to do the honors, I understand," Rosenbaum said, joking with the soon-to-be newlyweds.

The pair laughed and said they didn't mind. They're used to compromise.

"I guess I'm a good middle ground then," the judge said, as he began his speech about the importance and difficulties of marriage and the significance of making such a promise on Feb. 14, the day of love.

The two were the last of five couples to be married in Courtroom G on Valentine's Day, which was decked out in lights, red balloons and flowers as a stringed-instrument duo played selections such as "Here Comes the Bride."

Even Rosenbaum dressed up for the occasion, wearing red robes — which his wife had to hem for him — instead of the traditional black attire and passing out candy and flowers to each happy couple.

"About 95 percent of my day is spent dealing with divorces, so I get excited to do something like this," he said Tuesday, his first Valentine's Day as a judge.

Especially when it means uniting a couple like Lori Cooper and Jacob Cross, both of Armstrong, who met in high school and are finally getting married after years of friendship. They started dating in 2014 and got engaged a year later. The two have a large family of five kids and decided to get married in the courthouse to keep things intimate and personal.

Both Cooper and Cross had a biological parent get married to a step-parent in the courthouse, too, so it has become a bit of a tradition for the family.

"We picked Valentine's Day, partially because now I'll never forget our anniversary," Cross said with a laugh. "The main reason is, there's no better day that stands for love."

"It's a very special day for love and for us," Cooper said.

It was also a significant day for Marette and Derick, who didn't want to share their last names. They met 10 years ago on a blind date and haven't left one another's side since. They got engaged over Christmas and figured Feb. 14 would be the perfect day to tie the knot.

"We just thought it was time to make things right," Derick said as the two waited in the hall outside the courtroom for their turn to say their vows. Several family members and friends were on hand when they did, cheering after Rosenbaum pronounced them husband and wife.

"We both have been married before and did a big wedding, so we thought this was just perfect for us," Marette said. "It's a day of love, and it will be a great day."