The Health Reporter Is In: Feb. 15, 2017

Q: It seems like we never go very long without some kind of food recall any more. Now it’s Sargento cheese with possible listeria. How does this happen?

A: Listeria is a bacteria can potentially contaminate a lot of different foods — among them produce, deli meats, hotdots and dairy. And it gets a boost from its ability to grow and spread under refrigeration.

Some of the listeria outbreaks under investigation last year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were linked to packaged salad, frozen vegetables and raw milk.

Seven Sargento cheese products have been recalled by the company after it was notified by a Longhorn Colby cheese supplier in Indiana about a possible listeria contamination. No illnesses have been reported.

It’s typically soft cheeses made with unpasteurized milk that are 50-160 times more likely to cause listeria infection than those made with pasteurized milk, but even cheese made with pasteurized milk can become contaminated in a factory, according to the CDC.

The potentially-fatal infection that can develop as a result of eating listeria-contaminated foods is called listeriosis. Illness symptoms include fever, muscle ache and gastrointestinal effects, and can progress to an invasive infection in the bloodstream or central nervous system. Must vulnerable are older adults, newborns, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women.

While we tend to hear most about listeria most through food product recalls, we can put ourselves at risk at home through our own careless food handling.

The longer ready-to-eat foods sit in a refrigerator, the more opportunity listeria has to grow, according to the FDA.

The FDA advises regularly cleaning and sanitizing the refrigerator and countertops, wiping up spills immediately when they happen, and always washing hands before preparing food.

Other advice from the government: Don’t keep open deli meats longer than 3-5 days or an open package of hotdogs longer than a week. Even unopened packages of hotdogs and deli meats shouldn’t sit in our refrigerators longer than two weeks.

It’s also advisable to avoid eating raw or lightly-cooked sprouts and soft cheeses (such as Brie, Camenbert and feta) unless they were made with pasteurized milk. And keep cut melon refrigerated at 41 degrees or colder for up to 7 days only, and if it’s been at room temperature for 4 hours or more, it needs to go.

Sarah Michaels, food program coordinator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, said listeria outbreaks are largely caused by manufacturing issues rather than local restaurant errors. At the local level, health inspectors check to make sure high-risk foods are thrown away after certain dates on their packages, and restaurants can lose points on inspections for date-marking violations, she said.

