MC Sports files for bankruptcy; liquidation sales planned

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette MC Sports manager Mike Blair arranges Cubs merchandise at the store on Wednesday Oct. 12, 2016. Blair said they prominently display the popular Cubs products so it's the first thing customers see when entering the store.

CHAMPAIGN — MC Sports filed for bankruptcy Tuesday and will begin liquidation sales at all 68 of its stores, including the one at Champaign's Market Place Mall.

The liquidation sale hasn't started yet, said the local store manager, who directed all other questions to the corporate office in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The store is expected to close, but the company will be pursuing "alternative financing and going-concern sale options," MC Sports President and CEO Bruce Ullery said.

The Champaign sporting goods store moved in 2014 from the Market View Shopping Center to the mall for more space to add hunting and fishing products. It employs about 16 people.

The 24,000-square-foot store is adjacent to J.C. Penney in the mall. Market Place general manager Dennis Robertson declined to comment on the mall's plans for the location.

MC Sports, which was founded in 1946, has 68 stores throughout the Midwest, including in DeKalb and Bloomington.

The company said it faces many of the same difficulties facing the entire sporting goods industry, such as increased competition and the rise of online shopping.