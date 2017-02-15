Suspects arrested in Danville carjacking

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette The Casey's General Store on East Vorhees Street in Danville.

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a carjacking at a gas station on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at Casey’s General Store, 845 E. Voorhees St.

The female victim told police she was filling her 2015 Jeep Latitude with gas when a newer silver BMW midsized SUV pulled up to the tank behind her. She noticed a young male wearing a tank top get out of the car to pump gas.

As she was getting ready to open her car door, the BMW pulled up alongside her at the pump. She said a man wearing a mask got out of the vehicle and demanded that she give him her car.

The woman initially said no. But when the man demanded again and she noticed he was pointing a handgun at her chest, she gave him her keys.

After fumbling to open the locked car, the man got into the Jeep and followed the BMW, which left the station and headed west on Voorhees Street.

The woman was not injured during the incident. She ran inside the Casey’s and told the employee of the theft.

A short time later, an officer patrolling the Holiday Hills subdivision, just north of the Casey’s, spotted a vehicle. When the driver noticed his police car, he sped off, heading north on North Bowman Avenue, and the officer gave chase.

The chase ended when the driver crashed, totaling the Jeep.

Police said suspects are in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building, where they are being interviewed.