Teacher of the Week: Doug Davis

Photo by: ALAH High School student Lacy Stanley Award-winning history teacher Doug Davis helps Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School students get started on a civil-rights activity, which will lead into a discussion on bias. Image

This week, meet DOUG DAVIS, a history and current-events teacher at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School. He also teaches a broadcast journalism class, which delivers school announcements in the form of a daily news broadcast.

This year, the 24-year teaching veteran was named the Daughters of the American Revolution's Outstanding Teacher of American History in Illinois for his innovative, hands-on activities that "bring history alive for students" and being a positive influence in their lives.

During Constitution Week, Davis organizes a Constitution Quiz Bowl for students from area schools. He also finds time to coach the junior high boys' basketball team, sponsor the National Honor Society and serve as faculty sponsor of The Knight Shift, the student cheering section. In the past, he coached football, baseball, scholastic bowl and sponsored the school play for 10 years.

"These varied roles have given me a wonderfully unique opportunity to have a positive impact in the lives of my students."

What's unique about your school? Our school is small enough for students to do a little bit of anything that they are interested in, and big enough to have a large number of curricular and extracurricular options to choose from.

What do you enjoy about the age group you teach? I enjoy high school students because they are young adults. That means that they can generate very mature responses that awe me one moment, and be a "silly kid" the next. It is wonderful to see the development and growth.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Greg Bennett, my junior high social studies teacher. He genuinely cared about his students and believed that learning could be (and should be) fun.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? I try to make all of the lessons that are taught relate in some way to our lives today. Students care more when they see that there is a real point.

Three items I have on my desk ... a "W" flag, a flying Santa and my thermos.

Teaching supply I can't live without ... my computer.

Funniest questions a student ever asked ... What should I major in college to become a trophy husband? What do the rich girls major in? I suppressed my laughter. He failed in his quest.

Favorite pastimes (other than grading, of course): Spending time with my granddaughter, riding my motorcycle and going fishing.

What's your early-morning routine look like? My early-morning routine involves copious amounts of coffee.

Longest you've spent on one lesson plan? Every lesson plan is a constant work in progress. The things that I test often stay the same, but the way the information is presented is constantly evolving.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most ... I LOVE teaching US History II. Twentieth-century U.S. History explains so much about our students' parents and grandparents and why we do the things that we do today.

The person I text the most is ... my wife. She is amazing.

My favorite school lunch ... As a student, homemade cinnamon rolls made by Margaret Newberry. They were so good that local business people would eat at our school on those days. Today, it is hard to beat Pauly's BBQ or a BLT from Roselen's.

What's your classroom pet peeve? Not trying. Falling short can teach us valuable lessons, but not trying does us a disservice.

The best day of the week: Today. Each day it is today.

One item on my bucket list: To go on an archaeological dig.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be doing ... all of the other things that I do. (Davis is senior pastor of the Arthur Southern Baptist Church and broadcasts ALAH sporting events on his website, TheRoundTable.tv.)