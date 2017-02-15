UPDATE: 2 Chicago teens in custody after Danville carjacking

Photo by: Noelle McGee/The News-Gazette The Casey's General Store on East Vorhees Street in Danville.

DANVILLE — Two Chicago teens are in custody Wednesday after a carjacking at a Danville gas station and two vehicle chases that ended in northern Vermilion County.

Danville police Cmdr. Joshua Webb said the suspects are 16 and 17 years old. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles.

The carjacking occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at Casey’s General Store, 845 E. Voorhees St.

The female victim told police she had just filled up her 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude when a dark-colored mid-sized BMW SUV pulled up to the pump behind her. She noticed a young man wearing a tank top get out of the car and appear to pump gas.

The woman said as she was getting ready to open her car door, the BMW pulled up alongside her at the pump. She said a man wearing a mask got out of the vehicle and demanded that she give him her car.

The woman initially said no. But when the man demanded again, she noticed he was pointing a handgun at her chest, and gave him her keys.

She said the driver of the BMW left the station and headed west on Voorhees with the man driving her Jeep following close behind.

The woman, who wasn’t injured in the incident, ran into the station and told the employee what had happened.

Webb said officers checked the Holiday Hills subdivision just north of the gas station and located both the BMW and the Jeep. When the drivers saw the police, they sped off, heading north on North Bowman Avenue.

Webb said police pursued the vehicles until the BMW pulled over outside of Rossville. Officers took the 16-year-old into custody and discovered that the vehicle, a 2011 model, had been stolen from Chicago.

Officers continued to pursue the Jeep. The chase ended when the driver crashed, totaling the vehicle in the area of 1400 N. County Road 1300 E, west of Hoopeston.

Webb said police recovered a gun at the scene. He added that they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.