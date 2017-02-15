UPDATE: I-72 lanes re-opened
|
11 a.m. update — The scene has been cleared and lanes are open/.
***
A single-vehicle crash has resulted in lane blockage on Interstate 72 eastbound in Piatt County (milepost 157).
Illinois State Police are on the scene and ask motorists to detour onto Old Route 47 from Cisco to Monticello.
