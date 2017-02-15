UPDATE: Rantoul teen arrested in weekend shooting in Urbana

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Lawrence J. Anderson, 19, of Rantoul, arrested Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery in connection with a weekend shooting in Urbana.

URBANA — A Rantoul teen who was on probation for breaking into an Urbana home about a year ago has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery in connection with a weekend shooting in Urbana.

Lawrence J. Anderson, 19, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Briarcliff Drive, was arrested just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Urbana in the shooting of a man about 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside a house in the 1000 block of Austin Drive in east Urbana.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Anderson allegedly pulled a pistol and demanded cash and personal items from the victim. When the victim refused to turn them over, Anderson allegedly shot him twice.

Rietz said the victim ran from the house and Anderson pursued him, continuing to fire at him. The victim sustained multiple wounds.

Champaign County sheriff's deputies were in the area on another call and quickly found the victim on the ground bleeding. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was operated on Saturday and is apparently improving.

Police had enough information by Tuesday to seek an arrest warrant for Anderson.

Judge Heidi Ladd, who has presided over previous cases involving Anderson, issued a warrant with a $750,000 bond.

Both charges — armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm — are Class X felonies.

Rietz said police found a gun in flight path of the shooter.

Anderson is currently on probation for a residential burglary that he admitted committing Feb. 11, 2016, at a home on Adams Street in Urbana.

In June, Ladd told Anderson that she didn't feel he had received many breaks in life.

After hearing testimony about the teen's neglectful parents, his being kicked out of an aunt's home at age 16 and left to fend for himself, and how he turned to drugs and alcohol, Ladd sentenced him to drug treatment and probation instead of prison.

At the time, Anderson had a prior juvenile adjudication for residential burglary and had spent time in juvenile prison.

About a month later, Anderson was back in court on a petition to revoke his probation for battery after he allegedly hit a woman in the face July 23. He was again sentenced to four years of probation and drug treatment in mid-November.

Then, on Jan. 27, he was charged with stealing from a local grocery store and resisting a peace officer. That case is also unresolved.

Anderson is expected to make his first appearance on the shooting-related charges Thursday.

Original story, published Saturday:

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for the person or persons who shot a young man early Saturday in east Urbana, critically wounding him.

Lt. Rich Surles said police were alerted to shots fired in the 1000 block of Austin Drive about 1:30 a.m.

Someone in that neighborhood called police and a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy who was on a nearby street on an unrelated call heard shots as well, he said.

The deputy arrived first and found an 18-year-old man on the ground calling for help, suffering from several gunshot wounds. Urbana officers arrived and applied tourniquets to his legs, which Surles said may very well have saved his life.

The man was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Detective Dave Roesch said Saturday afternoon that the teen was expected to live but he had been unable to speak to him. Roesch said the victim suffered several wounds in the leg, side and abdomen but was not certain how many.

Police have many questions, including what connection the teen may have had to the house where he was found outside. Roesch said it’s not clear if the house was occupied because it was sparsely furnished.

Surles and Roesch said police found evidence to suggest that the shooting started inside the house and continued outside. Police found shell casings and blood in both places.

Police were unable to find any witnesses to the shooting.

Roesch said he’s not certain where the shooting victim lives but believe he’s been staying in Champaign. His mother lives in Arlington, Texas, and his father in Chicago.

Figures released earlier this week by Urbana police show that between Jan. 1, 2016, and Jan. 27, 2017, there were 32 substantiated reports of shots fired. Of those, about 44 percent resulted in injuries or death. In 58 percent of the shootings, property was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com, or through a free app for smart phones called P3 Tips.

Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement.

Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.