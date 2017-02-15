Vermilion County Board neutral on hog facility plans

DANVILLE — A local livestock farmer who will run one of the two hog facilities proposed in the Fithian area asked Vermilion County Board members Tuesday night to give him a chance to prove wrong local citizens worried about their wells, waterways, environment, air and property values.

"This has turned into a lot bigger deal than I ever thought it would be," said Gabe Shepherd, who was one of 22 people who spoke either for or against the proposed hog operations during the public comment portion of the board meeting Tuesday night. Seven people spoke in favor of the Parks Livestock hog facilities, while 15 spoke against — most of whom are residents who live north of Fithian near the proposed sites.

Shepherd, along with Vermilion County-based Parks Livestock, has applied to the Illinois Department of Agriculture to build the two hog facilities. His cattle operation was the source of a manure spill in September 2015 that killed nearly 100,000 fish in Stony Creek and the Salt Fork River.

Manure spills are among the concerns Fithian-area residents expressed about the proposed hog facilities at Tuesday's meeting.

It was Shepherd who reported the 2015 accident to the Illinois Department of Agriculture when he realized a valve on a liquid manure storage tank had been left open. That caused waste to backflow into a containment pit, which overflowed and drained through a grass waterway into Stony Creek.

Shepherd said during Tuesday night's meeting that incident was a horrible accident.

"We did everything we could to make that better," he said, explaining that the proposed hog facilities will not be close to waterways and will be about three-quarters of a mile from Stony Creek. "I apologized to the community for that, and all I can do is move forward."

By March 30, the state department of agriculture will decide whether Parks Livestock will be awarded the state permits, but the Vermilion County Board has, by state law, the ability to pass a resolution either for or against the plan, although it would not be binding on the state agency in making its decision.

Each proposed site — one along Illinois 49 about 3 miles northwest of Fithian, and the other half a mile north of Fithian — would house up to 8,400 weaned hogs apiece and use 14,000 gallons of water daily. Both sites would include two 34,000-square-foot buildings housing the weaned hogs, and below each building would be an 8-foot-deep concrete well holding animal waste for up to 12 to 18 months, until the manure would be spread on 2,000 acres of surrounding farm ground.

The 27-member county board opted Tuesday night, to the objection of at least one board member against the proposal, to stay neutral on the issue, approving a report that says the county has found no evidence why the two hog facilities would not meet the department of agriculture's eight criteria in determining whether to grant permits. The report will include the public comments made for and against the plans at Tuesday's meeting, as well as the emails, letters and in-person comments the county board has received on the issue.

But at least one, and possibly another, local governmental body has passed a resolution picking a side.

On Saturday, the Fithian Village Board approved a resolution against the proposed hog facilities.

Lisa Powell, a Fithian trustee, read the resolution at Tuesday night's meeting. It states that the village is concerned about odors as well as the water usage of the facilities and possible contamination of the village's water supply from the manure.

And Blake Wells, a member of the Muncie Village Board, said he will also propose to his board that they consider a resolution against the proposed facilities. Wells said he lives close to Stoney Creek, and he mentioned the previous manure spill in 2015.

"It scares me considering Stoney Creek runs near one of the proposed sites," he said.