Area history, Feb. 16, 2017

Today is Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. Here are local news stories from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Walter "Big John" Murphy paid the extreme penalty of the law at the Vermilion County Jail. He went to the gallows after he confessed to the murder of four different men, including a Greek railroad man in Danville. He also confessed to the murder of men in Kentucky and Tennessee and an Illinois Central Railroad fireman in Centralia. Murphy went to the gallows without a whimper. Just before his death, he said, "God bless all of you. I hold nothing against no man." The gallows was erected over an elevator shaft in the new addition to the county jail.

In 1967, Rep. Anthony Scariano, D-Park Forest, introduced a bill to repeal the 1947 Clabaugh Act, which forbids University of Illinois officials from granting use of facilities to "subversive, seditious and UnAmerican organizations." The object of a university, Scariano said, "is to expose people, young, middle-ged and old, to ideas and not to shield them."

In 2002, Champaign County Sheriff Dave Madigan put the county board on notice that it needs to deal with a chronically overcrowded jail. The two jails had a capacity of 276 beds, Madigan said, but as recently as Jan. 31, there were 333 prisoners in the jails.