Dog's surprise run has Urbana co-owners beaming with pride

Photo by: Julie Jacobson/AP Rumor the German shepherd looks at her ribbons after winning Best in Show late Tuesday night at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK — Rumor had it all Tuesday, making German shepherds everywhere proud with a rare Best in Show for the breed at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

For co-owners Patti and Van Dukeman of Urbana, the win was Cubs-like, since Rumor is only the second German shepherd to take the top spot since the show began in 1877.

What do you give the dog that has everything? A diamond-encrusted collar? A doggie bowl of solid gold?

"Her favorite is a New York strip steak. I believe she has already had one," Van Dukeman said Wednesday.

A judge praised the shepherd for her "nobility." She's from a litter where all the puppies have names beginning with R. She's named for the Adele song "Rumor Has It" — and like Adele, whose Grammy triumph Sunday upset Beyonce, she's a veteran.

Also like Adele, who's pregnant, Rumor is destined to bring more champions into the world, Van Dukeman said.

Rumor beat out Preston, a puli and the top-ranked dog of last year. The beloved Hungarian canine, who looks like a walking mop, has 95 best-in-show titles to his name.

It was a big day all around for Champaign-Urbana, which has two owners who used to live next door 20 years ago on Greencroft Drive in Champaign celebrating.

Nancy Shapland's up-and-coming 18-month-old Pekingese, Chuck, was also among the favorites at the show and won the toy group.

"They're great people," Van Dukeman said. "Nancy has been a pillar of the showing community."

"When Manhattan won (in 1987), Nancy won a group with her Bichon frise," Patti Dukeman said, referring to the only other German shepherd to claim the crown.

Shapland also took on one of Manhattan's puppies, Van Dukeman added.

Van Dukeman and his daughter were in the stands while Patti watched from home.

Handler and co-owner Kent Boyles said he takes his four-wheeler out on the trails as Rumor runs nearby in his Wisconsin home.

"I haven't run over her yet," he said.

Rumor will live with the Boyles in retirement and resume her role as the family pet with her best buddies — a Chihuahua named Massimo and a Chinese crested named X, short for Exorcist.

Shapland's Chuck is the son of the 2012 Westminster Best In Show winner, Malachy.

Chuck was bred and is handled by co-owner David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, Pa.

Monday night was the toy group competition.

Nancy said she's proud of Chuck.

"He's a very, very good example of the Pekingese breed. I wasn't expecting him to win anything his first year out. I have had two pekes and two Bichons over the years."

Van Dukeman said Rumor had a great time at the show.

"She likes the big open spaces to run around, and she likes the cheering," he said.