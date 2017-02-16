Top of the Morning, Feb. 16, 2017
Arcola’s rich offerings — the Lawn Rangers, the Broom Corn Festival, iPads in every classroom, Raggedy Ann and Andy, the Ghere brothers, Purple Riders athletics, etc. — gave WEIU-TV plenty to work with for its popular “This Is Our Story” series.
Many of the Douglas County city’s heaviest hitters will be in WEIU’s Charleston studios from 7 to 10 tonight for the live debut of “This Is Our Story: Amazing Arcola.” The same crowd was invited to a “red-carpet premiere” last week at Green Mill Village Theatre.
“Arcola has the secret sauce,” said PAT MONAHAN, one of 24 storytellers featured in the show, “and much of it will be revealed.”
WEIU, which since 2014 has showcased Charleston, Effingham, Marshall, Mattoon and Paris, began working on its Arcola show in October. Producers KE'AN ARMSTRONG and JANA JOHNSON filmed interviews at the public library in November. Armstrong said WEIU — which can be seen in 22 counties — will announce its next stop after “Amazing Arcola” airs.
The list of Arcola's storytellers
Tom Mulligan
Kevin Monahan
Larry Bushu
Robert Arrol
Jessican Barrientos Pickel
Mick Howrey
Mark Smith
Mike Monahan
John Fishel
David Porter
Pat Monahan
Linda Rankin
Allen Yoder
Andrew Libman
Harold Good
Cassie Yoder
Alice Rippey
Joni Wannamaker
Carolyn Cloyd
Tim Monahan
Danny Ghere
James Aikman
Terry Miller
Wilmer Otto
