Top of the Morning, Feb. 16, 2017

Arcola’s rich offerings — the Lawn Rangers, the Broom Corn Festival, iPads in every classroom, Raggedy Ann and Andy, the Ghere brothers, Purple Riders athletics, etc. — gave WEIU-TV plenty to work with for its popular “This Is Our Story” series.

Many of the Douglas County city’s heaviest hitters will be in WEIU’s Charleston studios from 7 to 10 tonight for the live debut of “This Is Our Story: Amazing Ar­cola.” The same crowd was invited to a “red-carpet premiere” last week at Green Mill Village Theatre.

“Arcola has the secret sauce,” said PAT MONAHAN, one of 24 storytellers featured in the show, “and much of it will be revealed.”

WEIU, which since 2014 has showcased Charleston, Effingham, Marshall, Mattoon and Paris, began working on its Arcola show in October. Producers KE'AN ARMSTRONG and JANA JOHNSON filmed interviews at the public library in November. Armstrong said WEIU — which can be seen in 22 counties — will announce its next stop after “Amazing Arcola” airs.

The list of Arcola's storytellers

Tom Mulligan

Kevin Monahan

Larry Bushu

Robert Arrol

Jessican Barrientos Pickel

Mick Howrey

Mark Smith

Mike Monahan

John Fishel

David Porter

Pat Monahan

Linda Rankin

Allen Yoder

Andrew Libman

Harold Good

Cassie Yoder

Alice Rippey

Joni Wannamaker

Carolyn Cloyd

Tim Monahan

Danny Ghere

James Aikman

Terry Miller

Wilmer Otto