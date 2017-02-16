UI-opposed admissions bill advances in Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — A bill requiring Illinois public universities to admit first-time freshman applicants who finish with a grade-point average in the top 10 percent of their high school graduating class cleared an Illinois House committee Wednesday.

House Bill 230, sponsored by Rep. Andre Thapedi, D-Chicago, was passed by the House Higher Education Committee despite the opposition of the University of Illinois and the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Thapedi said the UI's Urbana campus has a 5.4 percent black enrollment, with higher percentages at the Chicago campus (8.1 percent) and Springfield (15.4 percent). Eastern Illinois University's black enrollment is 18.8 percent, he said.

"Clearly, our universities are not diverse," he said. "And I think it's important to recognize we're talking about our best and our brightest students.

"We're not just talking about kids who are looking to just get over to get into the university. These are kids who are performing in their high schools, but for one reason or another the universities opt not to admit them.

"So now we want to give them that opportunity."

Thapedi said that "businesses want to see an educated workforce, and this bill seeks to make sure that our workforce, especially our minority students, are properly educated so they can compete in this world economy."

Jennifer Creasey, the UI's director of state relations, said the UI's black enrollment had increased in recent years, "but it's still not where we want to be at. But we're committing to working on that."

Creasey said the UI opposes the bill because "we believe that we shouldn't put admission criteria into statute. One of the biggest problems is by going off a class ranking, there are a lot of disparities throughout the state. Every school district does their class ranking differently.

"So to automatically say that the top 10 percent is admitted is difficult."

She said the UI uses a "holistic" approach to admissions, taking into account GPAs, ACT scores and other criteria.

"The problem here is the automatic admission. If it was more of a formula, holistic approach ...," Creasey said before being interrupted by Rep. Mary Flowers, D-Chicago, who said there is "fragmentation" in Illinois college admissions.

"You get to choose and pick the winners and the losers," Flowers said, "and my colleague (Thapedi) is trying to say that there's a group of people over here who you have been overlooking."