I-57 lane closed north of Champaign for debris cleanup
The Illinois State Police, Champaign Fire Department, and IDOT have the right lane of Interstate 57 northbound between mileposts 237 and 238 shut down for a debris cleanup stemming from a minor incident with a
commercial vehicle.
The lane is expected to be closed for several hours. Expect heavy traffic and possible delays.
Comments
