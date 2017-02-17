Man charged with stealing from packages

Photo by: Champaign County Jail William S. Booker

URBANA — A man who allegedly was seen stealing from packages at an Urbana apartment building has been criminally charged.

William S. Booker, 24, who listed addresses in the 300 block of West Flessner Road, Urbana, and the 400 block of West Clark Street, Champaign, was charged Friday with burglary, a felony, and resisting a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

A Champaign police report said about 3 p.m. Thursday, undercover officers from area departments were working in the 300 block of North Harvey Street, Urbana, when they saw a man enter an apartment building and prop the door open.

A maintenance worker for that building told police that he saw a man inside the building go into a holding room for tenants' mailed packages and bicycles. When the employee opened the door, he saw several packages on the mail shelf had been torn open and a man standing nearby.

When the worker confronted the man, later identified as Booker, he ran from the building.

The police eventually located him at a business on University Avenue in Urbana, about two blocks away, and arrested him.

The report said Booker got in the building using a plastic card to defeat the locking mechanism on the door.

Court records show that Booker has a pending misdemeanor theft case stemming from a June incident. He was wanted on a warrant in that case for failing to appear in court in November.

He also has a 2016 theft conviction.