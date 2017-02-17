Mayor warns of Danville scam

DANVILLE — Danville officials are warning residents about people who are going door-to-door claiming their company can offer energy savings.

"We sometimes have given solicitation permits to energy-supply companies, but right now, we don't," Mayor Scott Eisenhauer said.

Eisenhauer said several residents have reported having someone come to their home.

"They knock on the door, tell them they're a representative of a company. There have been several different names," Eisenhauer said. "Then they ask people to see their power bills ... I don't know if they're getting private information from these power bills. But then they're telling them, 'I can save you two-tenths of a cent if you switch to our company,' and people are signing up for it."

Eisenhauer said he doesn't know whether the companies are legitimate or whether it's a scam.

"What we do know is they haven't gone through the proper process of being permitted in the city of Danville," he said.

The mayor said if people have someone claiming to be with one of these groups approach their home, they should not allow them access or share any information.

"They should shut their door and call 911 immediately," he said.