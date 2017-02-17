Threat against Philo water tower leads to charge

Photo by: Provided Monty Eveland

URBANA — A rural Philo man who allegedly threatened to blow up the water tower in town has been charged with a felony.

Monty Eveland, 56, who listed an address on County Road 900 N, was arrested Thursday by Champaign County sheriff's deputies after he allegedly called the Aqua Illinois Water Company on Wednesday and threatened to blow up the company's water tower in Philo.

The state's attorney's office on Friday charged Eveland with the Class 1 felony of falsely making a terrorist threat.

If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

According to a deputy's report, company officials said Eveland had called their office with the threat on Wednesday. They were able to share a recording of the call with deputies.

The report said Eveland had also allegedly called the company threatening to run a helicopter into the tower.

Deputies interviewed Eveland, who admitted he was upset over his water being shut off for not paying his bill but he denied threatening to damage the tower.

Court records show that Eveland has prior convictions for driving under the influence, aggravated driving under the influence and resisting a peace officer.