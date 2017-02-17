Tom's #Mailbag, Feb. 17, 2017

Have a question for Tom? Submit it here

It's a little like Groundhog Week at the Mailbag HQ — questions about holey (yes, it's a word) street conditions, road signs, apartment projects, town hall meetings, Esteban Tomas, and that busy April weekend coming up. OK, not everything is old: the brief, mysterious power outage last Saturday, a bike giveaway, early voting, News-Gazette web site traffic and the Art Theatre marquee.

Apartment developments

"I have two questions about Green Street Realty property: First when will construction start on the much anticipated and long awaited apartment and commercial building at 205 E. University Ave, Champaign? Next question is how will the new Lofts on Logan look (i.e. design and number of floors) in downtown Champaign? Green Street Realty is one of the premier developers in C-U in my opinion and they're changing the face of our cities. I look forward to seeing more of those green and white signs going up."

Chris Saunders, president of Green Street Realty, said that both projects are close to development.

The 205 E. University Ave. project will begin construction by early summer, he said.

"We're kind of on the third plan for it," he said. "Our modular construction company backed out on us at the last minute. They couldn't get the job done, or we'd be building already.

"We are redesigning that as a stick-built. It won't be modular construction."

It will be four-story, 117-unit building with some commercial development on the ground floor, he said. Most will be studio and one-bedroom units.

Chinese investors are still involved, he said.

"Those guys are still behind it but we're the ones building it and partnering with them in running it," he said.

Lofts on Logan, at 11 Logan St. (at one time a Goodyear shop) will start construction this fall, he said.

"We don't have a rendering yet but we're going back and forth about whether it will be a four- or five-story building. The first floor will be retail," Saunders said. "We're excited about getting something downtown.

"Those will be loft-style units with 10-foot ceilings, brick accent walls inside. It will be one- and two-bedroom apartments. We're expecting a little more play off of downtown Champaign."

Saunders said he hopes "that some of these people living in bigger apartment complexes on the edge of town maybe will come downtown if there are options for them. There are just a few boutique-style, above-business places for them now."

Highway signs

"You seem to have some pull with IDOT. I noticed that on southbound Interstate 57 (maybe northbound, too) that the green interstate sign for the Rantoul Aviation Museum is still up. That closed more than a year ago."

Your question prompted action by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Our friend Kensil Garnett at IDOT responds: "When the Rantoul Aviation Museum closed, having these signs left was thought to be acceptable since the Aviation Center was still having events. Our plan was to leave these supplemental guide signs in place until next year when we begin the replacement cycle of these sign types in Champaign County and these signs would not be replaced. However, we can see where these signs may be misleading since they also still call out the museum. We will issue a work order to have them removed in the coming weeks."

Green Street surface

"Green Street from Wright to Goodwin is in horrible condition. Is it in a plan to repaired anytime soon? It is a poor reflection of the University of Illinois as it is in front of the Illini Union."

Yes, that's part of the big $44 million MCORE (Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project) aimed at improving transportation systems in the Champaign-Urbana core.

The segment of Green Street you refer to is part of Project 1, for which construction is slated to begin next month.

Duce Construction Co. will host a MCORE pre-construction open house from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 24 E. Green St., Suite 19, Champaign, just east of the Canadian National Railroad tracks. The event is open to the public. Construction plans will be available for viewing.

Locust Street potholes

"Locust Ave. on campus has been a minefield of potholes for years now. Are there any plans this summer to resurface the road?"

From Kris Koester at the Champaign Public Works Department: "Due to the scope of the MCORE project on campus, this neighborhood will be addressed during the construction cycle following the completion of the Green Street work. Part of the Green Street MCORE project includes a sewer crossing at Locust Street. After these improvements are made, then the focus would move to the neighborhood west of First and south of Green."

Brief outage

"Hi Tom, on Saturday around 6:51 p.m. there was a brief power disruption detected at my home in far southwest Champaign. At the same time I was visiting a friend closer to downtown when their lights flickered. I also heard that an NCSA facility on campus briefly lost power around that time as well. This seems odd given the wide geographic area that was affected. Rumor is that a transformer overloaded. Have you heard other reports of this event or any word from Ameren? Coincidentally, something similar happened just hours later in Peoria according to an article in the Journal Star."

and

"What left a good portion of southwest Champaign without power on Saturday night (Feb 11th) for about 20 seconds?"

Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said the outage was the result of an equipment failure at one of its substations in Champaign.

Without recent upgrades in the distribution system, she said the outage would have been much longer than 20 seconds.

"A brief outage occurred on our 69kv system Saturday evening due to an electrical equipment (capacitor bank) issue at our Southwest Campus substation," she said. "The equipment failure also caused a circuit breaker at our Oak Street substation to open briefly, causing a temporary interruption to the system.

"The automation in our system worked flawlessly, cleared the problem, and re-energized the system. We continue to invest in and upgrade our electrical infrastructure. These investments in our system have resulted in 237,000 fewer outages annually across our service territory. Without the system automation that came into play in this instance, the outage would have been several hours long instead of 20 seconds."

Urbana bike giveaway

"I seem to remember that, in the past, the Urbana Police Department had a free bike giveaway once or twice a year, presumably of all the abandoned bikes collected by the UPD. We have such a strong biking community here that I'm curious what happens to the bikes collected by the cities of Champaign and Urbana, and if they're available for sale/giveaway any time during the year? I'd be interested in buying one if so. Who should I get in touch with?"

You can't buy one, but you can get one for free.

The police department will have its next bike giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon March 8 at the old Goodyear building at 202 S. Vine St., Urbana.

About 150 bikes — in as-is condition — will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, said Officer Amy Anderson. Each person in line will get to select one bike, she said.

"They're all different kinds — kids bikes, adult bikes, road bikes, mountain bikes, BMX bikes — and they're in all different states," she said. There are probably more adult-sized bikes than children's bikes, she said.

Bring an I.D. with you, said Anderson. And expect a line. In the past, she said, people have arrived as early as 7 or 8 a.m.

Early voting

"In your Feb. 12 article, 'Republicans Showing Support for Marlin,' you stated that Champaign County Recorder Mark Shelden reviewed the names of about 240 people who voted early. Is it good practice and precedent to publicize this information? Shouldn't early voting demographics be kept sealed until after the primary? Prussing's campaign can now change their campaign strategy. By releasing trends on early voting, it could be argued that the county recorder has the power to sway the election. Will he do this for every election?"

First, Shelden's role as county recorder had nothing to do with the release of the information. I just used it as a way to identify the Republican official who also is a former county clerk and is a pretty good authority on voting and elections. He did not "release" the information as a county official. He just looked at voting data in his spare time, data that is available to anyone, although most of us don't have the time or inclination to compare voting lists, as he did.

You can be sure, though, that representatives of the Diane Marlin and Laurel Prussing campaigns have been making similar reviews of early voting in order to identify voters they still need to get to the polls.

Second, in terms of writing about early voting, I've done it before when taking note of big turnouts in particular areas of Champaign before the last mayoral election and what that might mean.

There's no reason to keep "early voting demographics sealed" until after a primary, just as there's no reason to not publicize public opinion polls before an election.

As for whether Shelden will do this for every election, we'll just have to wait and see.

More on Esteban Tomas

"The News-Gazette on Sunday Feb. 12 published an article, 'How Did DUI Driver Walk Free' by Ben Zigterman, which provided details of the Esteban J. Tomas (AKA Estaban Tomas Juarez, Estaban Juarez-Tomas, Estaban Juarez Tomas and Victor Ochoa) wrong way drunk driving New Year's Day incident on I-74 that killed LaDonna 'Jeannie' Brady. The article stated where Ms. Brady had worked, but the key detail of where Mr. Tomas was working prior to that night's incident was not included. Where was he working?"

He worked at JJ Fish and Chicken Market on North Market Street in Champaign.

More on town halls

"Since there seems to be a lot of discussion over Congressman (Rodney) Davis and town halls, I am curious as to how many town halls in East Central Illinois Sen. Durbin/Kirk or Duckworth have done? How many town halls as Reps. Ammons and Brown and Senators Rose and Bennett have done."

I didn't bother to undertake a survey of all of those U.S. senators and state legislators but I get your point. And you are correct: there is no requirement that elected officials hold town hall meetings.

I know that Ammons and Bennett have had such meetings, as has Rose. Duckworth has been in office less than two months so I'd give her a pass, and Rep. Adam Brown is no longer in office.

Generally the only time constituents want a town hall meeting is when they're angry about something and conversely that's about the only time legislators find a way to avoid holding them.

I've gone to town hall meeting with former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson when there literally were fewer than a dozen people there. I once went to one with state Rep. Bill Mitchell, R-Forsyth, when no one showed up.

Jump in the Wayback Machine with me and I'll take you to a town hall meeting that the late Gov. Dan Walker had — he called them "accountability sessions" — and it was wild, raucous and unnerving because he was talking about — no lie — legalized bingo in Illinois. Walker didn't have many of them after that.

The more people clamor for town hall meetings the more risky they become for elected officials and the less likely they are to hold one.

A happy medium might be an initiative by Gov. Bruce Rauner. He took live questions last week on Chicago radio station WBEZ and it will be a regular feature, said a spokesperson for the governor.

Busy April weekend

"Last May, you wrote about Ebertfest and the Illinois Marathon being held on the same weekend in April this year because of a new event to be held the last weekend in April. With less than three months until this new event, has there been any word as to what it is? Currently on Visit Champaign County's web site, the only events listed for that weekend are for the Orpheum."

and

"Asked before about the big event slated for the area in April that caused the marathon and Ebertfest to go on the same weekend. We're a couple of months out and no announcement, plans fall through or is something still in the works?"

"This question is asked a lot!!" said Jayne DeLuce, president and CEO of Visit Champaign County. "No announcement yet."

We're still betting on a return to town by Garth Brooks, who is on tour and doing a lot of big events.

Website traffic

"(Last week) The News-Gazette received a direct link from the well-known news aggregate Drudge Report. The link was in the prized upper left 'hot news' area of Drudge's site. The linked story was of the local man who was arrested for illegally voting. What sort of traffic increase did the online site see with this Drudge traffic? I'd have to believe that could possibly smash some traffic records. Just curious."

Thanks to Drudge's link the Feb. 10 story "Urbana man charged with living, voting in U.S. illegally" "led the way in terms of website traffic last Friday and Saturday, drawing 169,517 pageviews. That places it No. 1 as far as our online stories in 2017," said News-Gazette editor Jim Rossow.

"No. 2 is a strange one: An AP story about the mysterious Skittles spill in Wisconsin that played well on social media (and for some reason linked back to us)," he added.

Art Theater marquee

"Dee-lighted to see that the Kickstarter fund-raising campaign for restoration of the Art Theater's marquee has met — and exceeded — its goal. Here's hoping there'll be a few dollars left over for remodeling the restrooms! News coverage indicated that a semi truck had damaged the marquee at some point. Just wondering if there was ever an insurance claim that would have provided some of the money needed for repairs/restoration of the marquee."

Sad to say, I think we struck out on this particular question.

Leigh Estabrook, president of the Art Theater Coop board, said that the building's owner, David Kraft, holds the insurance policy.

"In a response to my request to him he stated his claim never led to any money toward our repairs," said Estabrook.

I tried contacting Kraft, but never heard back.