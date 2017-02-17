When Garth rocked C-U
Hard to believe it's been 20 years since Garth Brooks ruled Champaign, playing three consecutive nights at a sold-out Assembly Hall.
Whether he was bursting through pianos, sprinting across the stage or flying over the audience on a rope, the country megastar put on unforgettable performances. But the one thing that stands out to fans and officials all these years later, is just how nice he was behind the scenes.
“When they would arrive in town and the trucks would pull up and they’d start unloading boxes for the show, Garth was right there with them, he basically was one of his own stage hands,” said Xen Riggs, the former director of the Assembly Hall. “He had a reputation for that and apparently he did that for every show. He always wanted to be just one of the guys.”
We'll dive into Garth's memorable moments as part of Sunday's "Whatever Happened To ..." series.
