Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Urbana Middle School teachers link arms and wear T-shirts to protest the demotion of Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, an assistant superintendent, who is being demoted to an elementary school principal next year. Image

URBANA — When Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum arrived at Friday morning's protest in favor of her keeping her job, she was met with cheering applause by everyone gathered at Urbana Middle School.

"You guys are amazing," she said to the group of 50-plus teachers and staff members from across the district, standing in front of the school to voice their support for Ivory-Tatum.

"You let us be amazing," a teacher shouted from the crowd, a sea of folks wearing blue T-shirts with the phrase "There's nothing wrong with a strong black woman" displayed across the front.

That statement was made by longtime Urbana educator Willie Summerville at a recent board meeting, where a standing-room-only crowd showed up in support of the assistant superintendent and her work as an administrator.

The uproar and subsequent protest was planned in response to an email Urbana Superintendent Don Owen sent to staff an hour before a board meeting on Feb. 7, announcing a change in the structure of the district's administrative team and the planned demotion of Ivory-Tatum from assistant superintendent to principal of Thomas Paine Elementary School next year.

Mum's the word on why Ivory-Tatum's job is changing as neither she nor the district will comment on the specifics. But school board President John Dimit defended Owen's decision.

"It is the superintendent's responsibility to ensure that our administrators are in positions that are aligned with their greatest strengths so that the district can best serve our students and families, and best support our teachers and staff. We know that Dr. Owen's decision to reassign Dr. Ivory-Tatum was not made hastily or lightly," he told The News-Gazette on Thursday evening. "Dr. Ivory-Tatum has a proven track record as an exemplary elementary principal. In the Urbana School District, we consider our principals to be among our most important and integral leaders because they work directly with students, teachers, families and staff."

But those opposed to the demotion say they want to see Ivory-Tatum stay in her role as an administrator, saying that position is the best use of her skills as an educator.

"There's a wide representation of people here today, stretching from elementary to high school, this shows how many people she has reached in her role as deputy superintendent and we really want to make sure she's allowed to stay in that role, so we can all continue to benefit from her work. We just want everyone to see how valuable she is and how much of a loss it would be if she didn't get to continue in her current role," elementary instructional coach Bryan Lake said.

Michelle Turner, a fourth-grade teacher at Martin Luther King Elementary School who attended the protest Friday, said district administration should practice what it preaches when it comes to social justice.

"If we are going to partake in training to have us be aware of social injustices in our classrooms and amongst our peers, then the district should be the lead in that. ... How can you have a central office without diversity, but the population of our schools is completely diverse?" she said.

Turner said the demotion is not a race issue — Ivory-Tatum is the only African-American woman currently serving on the district administration team — but rather an issue of respect.

"The issue is that she is an administrator trying to lead. She's had experiences with early childhood, elementary, as a principal. She's the voice for all of us," she said. "The district has been silent on this. We're silenced because they're silent."

While she wouldn't comment on the reasons behind the change in her job title, Ivory-Tatum told media on Friday that she believes the ball is in the school board's court now.

"I'm just prayerful and hopeful that I can continue to serve Urbana school district in the capacity I have and work at a district level to support all students, parents and teacher. That's what I want to do. That why I became an educator. It's my passion to help kids," she said.

While the last few weeks have been nothing short of "tough" for Ivory-Tatum, she said the support she's received from the community has been "amazing" and said it was difficult to not get emotional when she saw the crowd gathered for her.

"I've been feeling really loved and appreciated. It's nice to see so many teachers and staff and administrators appreciate the hard work I've done for Urbana over the last 11 years. It means a lot to me," she said. "This has been tough, to have this kind of notoriety for the wrong reason in the community and going to work every day and doing my best for the kids, I've been doing that and trying to keep my head up through all this and not let it get me down. I think the people around me have been so supportive that they've helped me do that every day."

While she said she "loved" being an elementary school principal, she said she thinks she's helped move Urbana to "a higher level" over the last four years, especially because of her background and the fact that she is a woman of color.

"I am a strong voice for our students of color and our students who are less privileged. I do think we need someone at the upper level who is that voice, who is always thinking about what's best for our families who have little and our families of color who deal with issues that mainstream society just doesn't understand," she said. "I think I speak for them."

When a job reassignment like this is made, the employee affected has the right to request a hearing with the school board, which Dimit says Ivory-Tatum has not yet done. He said she has until Feb. 21 to do that, so the timing of the board vote on her position "depends on if and when a board hearing is scheduled," he said, adding a vote on Ivory-Tatum's job change is not currently on the agenda for the meeting Tuesday evening.