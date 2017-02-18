Firefighters battle Champaign fire
CHAMPAIGN — Heavy black smoke can be seen for several blocks coming from a Saturday garage fire in the 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign.
Firefighters are at the scene of the fire that was reported about 9:30 a.m. The fire has destroyed a detached garage and spread to the house. Firefighters also working to keep the fire from doing any more damage to the house east of the blaze.
Preliminary reports are that all occupants of the house escaped safely.
The fire drew a large crowd of people watching in temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning.
