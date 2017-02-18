Jarling's reopens after a month of renovations

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Tom Siegel, new owner of Custard Cup and former Illini athlete, poses outside the business last summer in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — The Oreo snowstorms and cold-fudge sundaes are being served up again at Jarling's Custard Cup after a monthlong shutdown for store improvements.

Jarling's closed in January so its new owners could renovate restrooms that have been closed for decades and upgrade equipment to help fill customers' orders faster, said co-owner Tom Siegel.

"We had hoped to be open all year-round. When it got to the end of December we had too many improvements to make," he said, and business slowed over the holidays. "Rather than have them drag out, we decided to go ahead and finish them up."

The store reopened Feb. 1 with its regular hours of noon to 10 p.m. (9:45 p.m. for the drive-through).

The exterior restrooms are on the southwest corner of the building and hadn't been open to the public since before Jarling's was located there, Siegel said Friday.

"So many people are excited about that," he said.

The store also got a new cooling cabinet to handle more toppings (including Twix and chunky fudge bits), moved or eliminated some equipment to improve the work flow, and installed a new point of sale system with iPads to make cashiering easier, he said.

"One of our big goals this year is to do the best we can to speed up service," which has been an issue in the past, Siegel said.

The store recently roped off an area for customers waiting in line to eliminate confusion with the three entrances.

The plan is to stay open 12 months a year from now on, other than Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, Siegel said. He thinks customers still aren't used to it being open in the winter months but that will change over tiem.

"It's a habit," he said. "When the weather gets cold, they just assume we're closed."

Siegel, a venture capitalist and 1980s Illini basketball and baseball walk-on, and Champaign's Sholem family put together a group of investors to buy Jarling's in 2016 from former owners Doug and Christy Jarling. It includes former Illini basketball coach Bruce Weber, former Illini football coach Ron Turner and two of his stars, quarterback Kurt Kittner and offensive lineman Tony Pashos.