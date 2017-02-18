UI sends out letter after spate of reported sexual assaults

URBANA — Three campus sexual assaults in a little over a week — all by someone known to the victims — have prompted University of Illinois police to send out a Q&A to parents and students about how those reports are handled.

Police had sent out public-safety notices via mass emails to campus on Feb. 6, Feb. 9 and Sunday about three cases of students who'd been assaulted at a residence hall or fraternity house.

While sexual-assault reports crop up all semester long, "three reports in eight days is a lot of reports," said UI police spokesman Patrick Wade.

Given that a UI climate survey showed 1 in 7 female students has some experience with sexual assault on campus, police know the reports they get are only a fraction of the actual number of incidents.

In 2015, eight sexual assaults were reported on campus and eight on non-campus property near campus, all but one of them rapes, according to the UI's annual security report.

Still, police don't believe the recent spate of cases represents an increase in crime but perhaps more vigorous reporting by "campus security authorities," hundreds of staff members designated under federal law with the responsibility of reporting sexual assaults if they become aware of them. They include deans, housing staff, coaches and others who have daily interactions with students.

The campus made a push at the start of the semester to encourage campus security authorities to report crimes.

"We've had an uptick since the beginning of the year in all CSA reports, not just sexual assault reports," he said. "That's a good thing. We want people reporting this to us so we can let our campus know."

Two of the three recent reports weren't reported to police but came secondhand via campus security authorities, Wade said.

All three were "acquaintance situations," Wade said, and he doesn't expect charges to result.

"Unless someone comes to us and files a police report, we don't pursue an investigation," he said.

"If there's a pattern in a location, we're certainly aware of that and we'll take the appropriate steps. So far that hasn't emerged," Wade said. "We know it's happening everywhere."

Under the federal Clery Act, the campus is required to send out a safety notice about any ongoing public safety concern. The idea is to make the public aware of any threat and offer resources to the victim, even if she doesn't want to talk to police, Wade said.

The definition of "public safety concern," and whether that includes cases where a victim knows the offender, is open to interpretation, he said.

"Every time one of these comes up, we have a discussion about what is and what's not. We always kind of err on the side of caution. We definitely send it out if we even think for an instant this may come up later," Wade said.

But the UI's mass emails prompted questions about awareness and prevention efforts, arrest rates and about the notices themselves, police said. Most came from parents who signed up to receive campus notices; any safety notice generates concerns from parents, regardless of the crime, Wade said.

On Friday, the UI Police Department tried to address those concerns in a blog post on its website, police.illinois.edu.

"We know other people probably have the same questions but didn't contact us directly. We just want to make that available for them," Wade said.

In the post, UI Police Chief Jeff Christensen said sexual assault is a significant concern on college campuses across the country, "and it's something we take very seriously. Part of the value of these notices is to further the discussion about campus sexual assault so we can work together toward a solution."

The post said the UI's Women's Resources Center manages a mandatory sexual assault prevention education program for all first-year and transfer students, taught mostly in residence halls by specially trained undergraduate students. It also offers educational programs for fraternities and sororities, a bystander intervention workshop, Healthy Relationships Workshops and other programs devoted to preventing sexual and gender-based violence.

All students are required to complete an online training program that introduces them to sexual assault prevention. And the UI Police Department offers a comprehensive self-defense course. More information is available at wecare.illinois.edu.

Parents also wanted to know why campus safety notices don't include more specific information about each assault, like the exact time and location. Police said their first concern is the safety of the victim, and publicly releasing identifying information about the crime could jeopardize that.

Police investigators often know the offender's identity, but it's rare for them to be arrested and prosecuted, usually because the survivor asked police not to proceed with an investigation, police said.

"To the legal extent that we can, we always respect the wishes of a sexual assault survivor," Christensen said in the post. "There are a lot of reasons why a survivor would choose not to pursue an investigation. The crime itself was trauma enough — we want to put the survivor back in control."

If the survivor wishes to proceed with an investigation, the report is forwarded to the state's attorney, who ultimately determines if charges will be filed.

A survivor may request that the university proceed with an investigation into whether an offender violated the student code. Academic discipline can range up to dismissal from the university.