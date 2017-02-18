UPDATE: Body found in submerged vehicle

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sat, 02/18/2017 - 9:41am | Tracy Crane
Scene at Lake Vermilion
Photo by: Tracy Crane/The News-Gazette
The scene at Lake Vermilion on Saturday morning as authorities investigate a report of a submerged vehicle.

DANVILLE — Divers with the Vermilion County sheriff’s department searched for a discovered a vehicle in the water at Lake Vermilion this morning.

Sheriff Pat Hartshorn confirmed there was a woman's body in the vehicle.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Hartshorn said the department got a report of a car in the water at the lake.

The search took place at the Lake Vermilion boat ramp area, which is on Denmark Road on Danville’s north side.

At 9 a.m., Hartshorn said they were about to pull the vehicle out of the water but he did not confirm whether there’s anyone inside.

