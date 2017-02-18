UPDATE: Body found in submerged vehicle
DANVILLE — Divers with the Vermilion County sheriff’s department searched for a discovered a vehicle in the water at Lake Vermilion this morning.
Sheriff Pat Hartshorn confirmed there was a woman's body in the vehicle.
Shortly after 8 a.m., Hartshorn said the department got a report of a car in the water at the lake.
The search took place at the Lake Vermilion boat ramp area, which is on Denmark Road on Danville’s north side.
At 9 a.m., Hartshorn said they were about to pull the vehicle out of the water but he did not confirm whether there’s anyone inside.
