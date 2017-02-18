UPDATE: 'I heard a boom'

CHAMPAIGN — A woman who apparently set fire to a mattress in her backyard Saturday morning sparked a blaze that displaced her from her home and heavily damaged her neighbor’s house.

Champaign firefighters were summoned to Michelle Thomas’ home at 403 E. Grove St., just east of the intersection of Fourth and Grove streets at 9:35 a.m.

They found the detached garage at Thomas’ house and the garage next door to it to the east ablaze. Also on fire was a car in the driveway at Thomas’ house that belongs to her son. The fire also spread to the back of Thomas’ house.

“I was in the house and I heard a boom and come running out,” said neighbor Rodney Teague of 405 E. Grove St., who was getting ready to vacuum his car on the unseasonably warm morning.

“My neighbor was hooking up a hose and trying to get me to help,” he said of Thomas, whose garage was already on fire.

Realizing the fire was too big for the two of them, Teague reached for his cellphone but forgot that he had left it in his car. He ran across the street to the home of Alan Stoltman and pounded on Stoltman’s door, asking him to call 911.

“We saw flames coming up from the back of the house from the garage. The smoke was real bad,” said Stoltman. “Her garage started on fire and jumped over to his. They are just a few feet apart.”

Winds from the southwest whipped the flames through the wooden fence separating Thomas’ property from Teague’s and into his garage.

When the fire was ultimately struck, the back of Thomas’ home was gutted, both garages were gone, and the siding on the rear of Teague’s single-story home was melted.

Teague said he used his aging two-car garage for the storage of riding mowers, exercise equipment and tools, among other things.

Fire officials estimated damage to the Thomas property at $45,000 and to the Teague house and garage at $30,000.

The department said Saturday afternoon that the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Teague said not long before the fire, Thomas had asked if she could borrow a small amount of gasoline from him. He assumed it was to pour into the carburetor of the 1996 Oldsmobile in her driveway, which sometimes needs help starting. He later learned she was using it to burn a mattress.

The charred box springs and a soaked mattress could be seen in her backyard after the flames were out.

Heavy black smoke could be seen billowing high in the air for blocks.

Teague said as the fire built, Thomas ran back in the house, grabbed her cat and came out the front door. She ran across the street to the home of her uncle and she and her daughters watched from his porch as firefighters worked.

Champaign City Council member Will Kyles was nearby at the Douglass Center when the fire started and like many in the area, gathered to see what was happening.

Kyles and fellow council member Clarissa Fourman, who represents the residents of that neighborhood, stopped to comfort Thomas.

At one point, Kyles, Thomas and other family members joined hands in a circle and said a prayer.

Original story

CHAMPAIGN — Heavy black smoke can be seen for several blocks coming from a Saturday garage fire in the 400 block of Grove Street in Champaign.

Firefighters are at the scene of the fire that was reported about 9:30 a.m. The fire has destroyed a detached garage and spread to the house. Firefighters also working to keep the fire from doing any more damage to the house east of the blaze.

Preliminary reports are that all occupants of the house escaped safely.

The fire drew a large crowd of people watching in temperatures in the 50s Saturday morning.