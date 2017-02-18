Weekend Planner: Magical performances

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette From left, Christina Shaffer as Ala Kazam, Sarah Usher as the Genie of the Ring, Kelli Martin as Princess Jasmine, Emily Murphy as the Genie of the Jewels, Sue Stundahl as Aladdin and Heather Zike as the Genie of the Lamp rehearse a scene from 'Abracadabra, Aladdin,' the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman's Club's annual Tom Thumb Production for kids, on Wednesday at Centennial High School in Champaign. The play opens at 10:30 a.m. today.

Sixty-three years ago, the Champaign-Urbana Junior Woman's Club began putting on shows — in members' garages — for area kids. They're still at it with their annual Tom Thumb Production but have moved to a nicer venue: the Clif Aldridge Auditorium at Centennial High School, 913 Crescent Drive, C. There, 19 club members and three Juniorettes put on the musical "Abracadabra, Aladdin!," at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday. The play is the club's major fundraiser, bringing in as much as $8,000 for distribution this spring to community organizations and projects. Here's more, courtesy staff writer MELISSA MERLI:

1. Club member LYNN SILBERT directs the hourlong play, geared toward children but for all ages.

"It's very similar to the story we all know and love," she said. The young Aladdin finds a magic lantern and falls in love with Princess Jasmine. His evil uncle tries to steal the lamp. The show features three genies and talking "animals," all in costumes designed and made by club member TORI CORKERY. Most of the cast members were bitten by the acting bug at some point. And, "We love giving back to the community and this is in a fun way," Silbert said.

2. SUE STUNDAHL, who plays Aladdin, said it's fun doing the show no matter what part she plays.

"I've been doing this for a while. I always end up with the guy role," said Stundahl, a mail carrier from Champaign. "I guess because I have a much lower voice than the others." Stundahl's daughter, SANDY, 27, will drive down from the Chicago area to see the play; she began in 2000, as a fifth-grader, and has missed only one or two, said her mom, who enjoys hearing her daughter's laughter from the audience.

"It makes that much more special," she said.

3. As Princess Jasmine, KELLI MARTIN, a training coordinator at Developmental Services Center, said she enjoys recreating being a teenager. She also enjoys seeing the smiles on the children's faces when they meet the cast members after the show. This year, there is no "character lunch" for the kids and cast members. The club has just 35 members.

"It takes too many hands," Martin said.

But everything in the play is created by club members, with help from Centennial drama director SUE ALDRIDGE and Centennial students, who take care of sound and lights. Tickets are $8 at the door.