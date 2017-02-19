Dense fog advisory issued til Monday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 10 a.m. Monday.



The weather service said visibility will be one-quarter mile in spots. So you should take precautions while driving: drive slowly, turn your headlights on, and leave extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.



