Dense fog advisory issued til Monday morning
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties until 10 a.m. Monday.
The weather service said visibility will be one-quarter mile in spots. So you should take precautions while driving: drive slowly, turn your headlights on, and leave extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
