Free smoke detectors serve as tribute to fire victim

Photo by: Mary Schenk/The News-Gazette From left, Rob, Joy, Olivia and Grace Sheehan of Champaign, help install smoke detectors in Champaign on Saturday. Their son and brother was killed in a fatal fire in Champaign a year ago. Image

CHAMPAIGN — As friends of Laura Wills prepared to pay their last respects Saturday evening to the woman who perished in a fire at her home, Champaign firefighters chose to honor her their way. They handed out smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to approximately 30 of her neighbors Saturday morning.

"We hate to see anyone die of smoke or fire anywhere in our community or the nation," said Fire Chief Gary Ludwig. "We don't know if the smoke alarm would have saved her or not. We just know there was none in the home."

At 4:39 a.m. Feb. 10, several callers phoned 911 about a fire that apparently started in the garage of the single-story home at 503 Swigart St. Arriving moments later, firefighters found Ms. Wills, 53, in a bedroom. She died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters have not said what may have caused the fire.

What they are shouting from the rooftops, hoping that people will hear and act on, is that smoke detectors can save lives.

Joining them Saturday in that effort were four members of a Champaign family who lost their son and brother in a fatal fire a year ago.

"We're finding some good in bad," Joy Sheehan said of their reason for helping.

On March 26, 2016, her son, Christian Sheehan, 23, died in a fire at the house he rented at 1802 Cypress Drive, C. Also killed in that fire was Sara Shuler, 26, who was spending the night with a friend of Mr. Sheehan's.

Like the fire at Ms. Wills' home, it started around 4:15 a.m.

"I can't believe people don't have smoke alarms," Joy Sheehan said. "Your sense of smell shuts down when you sleep."

She, husband Rob Sheehan, and their daughters Olivia and Grace, helped firefighters knock on doors to stress the importance of having a working smoke detector. They plan to do the same thing on Cypress Drive again on March 25 in memory of Christian.

Firefighters were interrupted in the task as they put out another house fire on East Grove Street about 10 a.m.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the National Fire Protection Association recommends one smoke detector per bedroom in each home and a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector on each floor.

Older guidelines suggested one detector in a hallway near bedrooms, but Ludwig and Smith noted that if a bedroom door is shut and fire starts in the bedroom, it can take too long for a remotely placed detector to sound.

Champaign firefighters spent a little more than two hours Saturday on two blocks of Swigart and the nearby 1100 block of West Columbia Street installing 18 smoke alarms and 10 combination smoke-carbon monoxide units.

Residents had been alerted in advance by city officials who put informational hangers on their door.

"We will leave each homeowner with a manual for each kind of detector and set off each in front of the occupant so they can hear it and know what it's like," said Deputy Fire Marshal Janet Maupin.

The alarm sound for the combination smoke-carbon monoxide detector is slightly different than that for the smoke detector unit, she said.

For those residents not home Saturday, the city asks that they call the fire department to make an appointment for installation of the free detectors.

Ludwig said an anonymous donor gave the department $5,000 for the alarms, and the Kidde Company, an alarm manufacturer, also donated 200 smoke detectors.

A federally funded effort last year resulted in about 1,000 smoke detectors being installed in the Garden Hills area to the north, stopping just short of Ms. Wills' neighborhood, Maupin noted.

Ludwig said although Saturday's effort was a direct response to Ms. Wills' death, he hopes to get an ongoing smoke detector giveaway program going.

Across town in Urbana, firefighters are gearing up for their annual smoke detector program.

"Every Saturday starting in April, when the weather is more conducive, we go door to door asking if people have a working detector. If they say yes, we ask if they have changed their batteries, and if they say they have not, we offer to replace their batteries for them," said Urbana Fire Marshal Phil Edwards.

"If they don't have a working smoke detector, we will supply one free of charge. We actually install the detectors. That goes from April to the end of October."

Each of the city's four stations is assigned an area of town that firefighters try to cover once per year, Edwards said.

For the last two to three years, they have covered the entire city, he said. At houses where residents were not home, informational hangers were left telling them about the program.