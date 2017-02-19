ID of woman found in lake to be released on Monday

DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said she won’t be releasing the name of the woman discovered inside a vehicle in the water at Lake Vermilion until Monday.

McFadden said on Sunday afternoon that she wants to talk to the woman’s family first.

Divers with the Vermilion County sheriff’s department discovered the vehicle in the water on Saturday morning after the county’s 911 Center received a call about it at 6:46 a.m.

Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said there was a woman’s body inside the vehicle.

Hartshorn said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.

