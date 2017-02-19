Urbana man ticketed for leaving accident
|
URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a building has been cited with leaving the scene of an accident.
According to an Urbana police report, Joshua Ray Olivero, 34, who listed an address in the 800 block of Kerr Avenue, drove a vehicle into the side of a building in the 600 block of Oakland Avenue, Urbana, at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the driver parked the vehicle and fled the area.
Officers located Olivero and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident.
No injuries were reported.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.