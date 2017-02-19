Urbana man ticketed for leaving accident

URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly crashed his vehicle into a building has been cited with leaving the scene of an accident.

According to an Urbana police report, Joshua Ray Olivero, 34, who listed an address in the 800 block of Kerr Avenue, drove a vehicle into the side of a building in the 600 block of Oakland Avenue, Urbana, at 2:05 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver parked the vehicle and fled the area.

Officers located Olivero and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident.

No injuries were reported.