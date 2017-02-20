10 questions with Deputy of the Year Bryan Malloch

Photo by: Provided Bryan Malloch, right, receives his Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year award from Chief Deputy Allen Jones

Among the perks of Deputy Bryan Malloch’s job: Getting to see every nook and cranny of the county he calls home.

“When you go to work each day, you have no idea what you are going to do,” says the 35-year-old Champaign Central High School grad, who puts 100 to 200 miles a day on his sheriff’s vehicle patrolling rural Champaign County.

“On any given day, I might find myself one night in Ivesdale and the next night around Ludlow. Being able to drive around this great county is fantastic.”

The Savoy resident, who spends his days off with wife Erica raising their two children, Bailey, 51/2, and Greyson, 21/2, was recently honored by the Champaign County Farm Bureau as the Deputy of the Year.

Afterward, he sat down with our Tim Mitchell. Here's some of what was discussed:

Did you always want to be a police officer?

It was always in the back of my mind. My dad, Steve Malloch, worked in the sheriff’s office for 28 years, and he was an inspiration to me. But I didn’t hear too many stories from him until after I started working in law enforcement.

He went to work each day, and I knew what he did. He didn’t push me into a career in law enforcement. I first worked as a program coordinator for the Youth Club in Mahomet. But I always thought in the back of my mind that one day I would apply to work for the sheriff’s office, just like my dad.

Next, I worked for the Parkland Police Department for 31/2 years, but even then I still wanted to come to the sheriff’s office. There are still a lot of people who work here at the sheriff’s office who also worked with my dad.



Were you involved in any activities at Champaign Central?

I played guard on the basketball team, and I played defense on the soccer team. I think that sports help a person to develop discipline. It teaches you the value of hard work, something that is important in my career in law enforcement.



What attracted you to a career with the sheriff’s office?

I wouldn’t like a job where I had repetition, doing the same thing every day. It would get boring. But what attracted me most to this job is knowing I can affect other people’s lives in a positive manner.

And sometimes you don’t know you helped somebody, but it is the best part. I am honored knowing that people think I am doing the job up to the level that allows me to help them.



What do you remember about your very first arrest?

It was a gentleman who got into an argument with another classmate at Parkland College. He ended up pulling a knife on the classmate, and I ended up arresting him for disorderly conduct. I was extremely nervous putting handcuffs on somebody for the first time.



What’s been the biggest arrest of your career so far?

It started out as an Urbana Police Department case, but Sgt. Dave Sherrick, Lt. Brian Mennenga and myself arrested a man who had a $500,000 warrant for domestic battery. We got some information about where the man was, and the three of us were in a foot pursuit to catch him.



What do you see as the biggest crime concern in Champaign County?

Definitely domestic violence. That’s always an issue. I respond to a domestic situation somewhere in the county on a daily basis.

And gun violence has been a concern recently, especially in the cities. It is very bad. We’ve got a street task force working on knocking that down, but I think domestic violence is the biggest thing.



Whose poster was on your bedroom wall as a kid?

Frank Thomas’. I personally am a Chicago Cubs fan, but I have a lot of admiration for Frank Thomas, the fact that he could hit home runs.



How is real life law enforcement different from what we see on television or in films?

Anything on TV cop shows is going to be different from reality. The process doesn’t play out as fast in real life as you see on television. They can solve a complex murder in an hour on TV, and the police on TV kick a door in just because somebody doesn’t answer a door.

But there is one TV show that is pretty realistic and pretty close to what we do. And that is “Chicago PD.”



What’s your favorite vacation getaway?

We go up to New Buffalo, Mich., and stay in a vacation home.



What’s your advice for young people interested in a career in law enforcement?

It is a hard job, and you have to be prepared to be dedicated. This isn’t a job where you just show up and go through the motions. It’s a lot hard work, but you will find yourself working with a lot of good people in law enforcement.

If you want to do it, make contacts in law enforcement. And get out and volunteer at a local youth club.