Area history, Feb. 20, 2017

Today is Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, although the polls weren't yet closed the Champaign Daily News reported that the commission form of government was approved by Champaign voters. "As the News goes to press the detailed figures are not in," it reported, "but enough have been reported to make the results certain."

In 1967, authorities were checking physical evidence they say they discovered at the site where a dead baby boy was found southwest of Rantoul. Mark Eugene Yargus, 11 months, was found in a ditch. The boy had been kidnaped from a car at the Modern Mart Shopping Center.

In 2002, several Democrats on the Champaign County Board say that they favor repealing an existing adult entertainment ordinance and dropping the a proposed update, in effect having no regulation over adult entertainment.