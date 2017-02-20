No one injured in semi fire on I-74 exit ramp

Photo by: Provided by Shelby McGee A semitrailer sits on fire in on the shoulder of the U.S. 150 exit ramp at mile marker 215 of westbound Interstate 74 on Monday near the Danville/Tilton border.

TILTON — A fire that began on a refrigerated semitrailer's tire led to an exit ramp on westbound Interstate 74 near Tilton being blocked for several hours Monday morning.

Tilton Fire Chief Richard Austin said no one was injured in the fire that started shortly after 11 a.m. on a ramp at mile marker 215, the exit for U.S. 150, which becomes Georgetown Road in Tilton to the south or Gilbert Street in Danville to the north.

One tire caught fire initially, Austin said, but when Tilton firefighters arrived, all of them had burned and flames had spread to about a quarter of the refrigerated trailer that was carrying food products.

He said firefighters disconnected the burning trailer from the truck to keep the blaze from spreading, and firefighters from Westville, Catlin and the Lynch Fire Protection District were called in to help supply water.

Austin said firefighters cleared the scene at about 2 p.m., but tow-truck crews were still there clearing the area.