UPDATED: Lake victim ID'd: La'Bresha R. Lillard, 19

DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the woman whose body was found inside a vehicle in Lake Vermilion.

La'Bresha R. Lillard, 19, of Danville was pronounced dead Saturday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday, McFadden said.

The Vermilion County coroner's and sheriff's office continue to investigate the case. Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said there did not appear to be any signs of foul play.

Divers with the Vermilion County sheriff’s department discovered the vehicle in the water on Saturday morning after the county’s 911 Center received a call about it at 6:46 a.m.

Ms. Lillard graduated from Danville High School in 2015.

"I always remember her being extremely friendly," said Phil Cox, who served as the school's principal that year before leaving to head up the Salt Fork school district.

"I'll always remember her smile," he continued. "Anytime you saw her, she would smile."

Current DHS Principal Kim Norton said Ms. Lillard has a younger sibling in the district, so counselors will be on hand this week to talk with any students or staff members who need support.

Paulette Lester, Miss Lillard's aunt, said Monday that her niece's death still felt "so unreal." She remembered her as a loving and caring person.

"She took every ones feelings into consideration ... and she always put other people before herself,." Lester said. "She's a very awesome kid I'm going to miss."