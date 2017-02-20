Youngsters prep for 'Lion King Jr.' performance

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Park District Youth Theatre Director Patty Zosky Dudley could have gone with makeup for the 60 cast members in the coming-of-age musical “Disney’s Lion King Jr.”

Instead, she went through the time-consuming process of having more than 100 masks made for the popular musical, which opens Thursday evening at the Virginia Theatre.

“I was patterning it after the beauty of the Broadway show,” she said. “It’s just beautiful, how the actors become the characters as we watch them and their movements, which are identified by the masks.”

The masks — they don’t go over the children’s faces but are attached to caps — represent lions, lionesses, elephants, wildebeests and other animals.

Some of the actors — fifth- through eighth-graders — carry large mask-like representations of gazelles, hyenas and other animals.

Dudley designed most of the masks. Nora Benedict, the music director, made patterns for them. Dudley and her husband used the patterns to cut cardboard and foam core, and parents of cast members put in hundreds of volunteer hours helping to make the masks.

Once finished, the masks were painted with gold metallic. Those for the lead characters were further embellished with feathers and other items.

Though the show is mask-heavy, special makeup will be applied to 25 of the 60 cast members. Some of the cast members double up on roles.

And those who portray giraffes had even more homework: learning how to walk on stilts. They’ve practiced for four weeks at home and have become adept, Dudley said.

She also went all out with the colorful costumes, lighting and choreography. She didn’t have to worry as much about props, which are minimal in the show. The masks act as props in addition to a major one: a 12-foot diameter sun that rises up from the stage floor as the musical opens.

For the lighting design, Dudley enlisted Andy Hall, a union stagehand.

“I have always said the lighting in ‘Lion King’ is a character in and of itself,” she said. “So much of the story is told by the effectiveness of the lighting.”

For choreography, Dudley turned to Sarah Mohr, who creates choreography for the award-winning Champaign Central High School drama department. Mohr understands how movement helps tell the story, Dudley said.

Though the music in the Champaign show will come from a CD, Dudley brought in Benedict, who has a music degree, to help the children learn the harmonies and sing in Swahili, Xhosa and Zulu, used in six of the show’s 12 songs. Dudley called the music, by Tim Rice and Elton John, haunting.

“The music has that beautiful African beat that gets into your soul,” Dudley said.

The children love it, too. “The music is very much in the wheelhouse for their grades. They captured it very quickly,” Dudley said.

In case you didn’t know, “The Lion King” tells the story of the young African lion prince, Simba, whose birth makes his Uncle Scar second in line to the throne. Scar murders Simba’s father, the king, and convinces Simba the death was his fault. Simba flees his kingdom, only to return later as a young adult to end Scar’s tyranny and take the throne.

“The Lion King Jr.,” an hour-long version of the Broadway musical, is the 24th show Dudley has directed since 2010 for the Champaign Park District Youth Theatre. She has more theater experience, having directed plays for 33 years.

This is her first time, though, directing “The Lion King.” She fell in love with the show upon first seeing it, particularly with the song “Circle of Life.” She feels it’s life-affirming.

If you go

What: Champaign Park District Youth Theatre presents “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.,” with music and lyrics by Tim Rice and Elton John; additional music and lyrics by Will Van Dyke, Lebo M., Mark Mancina and Jay Rifkin; script by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi. Directed by Patty Zosky Dudley, with assistance from Nico Perez-Jandrich. Choreography by Sarah Mohr. Music direction by Nora Benedict.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 223 Park Ave., C.

Tickets: $12, adults; $10, ages 12 and younger; free, 2 and younger.