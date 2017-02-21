Admitted burglar gets 4 years in prison

URBANA — A 19-year-old Champaign man who admitted breaking into a home in west Champaign earlier this month has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Judge Tom Difanis agreed to recommend Andre Runge, who listed an address in the 700 block of West Harvard Street, for the Department of Corrections' boot camp program, in the wake of his plea to residential burglary.

Runge admitted that on Feb. 7, he entered a home in the 1000 block of West John Street and stole items that police later recovered in a backpack after Runge was found running from the home.

A resident of the neighborhood had seen two young men walking in the driveway of an older neighbor's home and called police to check on them.

Police saw Runge carrying a backpack and the other young man, who was not located, carrying a flat-screen television. The backpack contained items that had been stolen from the John Street home, according to Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava.

At the time of his arrest, Runge was serving a sentence of probation for residential burglary from 2016 and was out on bond for a felony theft charge in which he was accused of stealing from a Champaign grocery store.

Solava agreed to dismiss the theft charge in return for Runge's plea.

He said Runge also had four adjudications as a juvenile before being convicted as an adult.