Champaign man gets probation for having gun without ID card
URBANA — A 21-year-old Champaign man with no prior convictions was sentenced to two years of probation for having a gun without a firearm owner's identification card.
In return for Timmie L. Sanford's guilty plea Tuesday to that charge, a prosecutor dismissed a more serious charge of residential burglary against him, alleging he had broken into a Champaign home on Jan. 2.
Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said Champaign police were summoned that day to a home in the 1500 block of Marigold Lane where the resident reported a break-in.
Sanford, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Joanne Lane, was stopped by police in the area because he matched the description of the burglar given by a neighbor who saw the break-in happening.
Clifton said Sanford was carrying a loaded .22-caliber revolver for which he had no FOID.
Sanford's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps, told Judge Tom Difanis that the gun on Sanford had not been taken in the burglary on Marigold.
Sanford was also ordered to spend 51 days in jail with credit for time served, forfeit the gun to Champaign police and pay fines and costs.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.