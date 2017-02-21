Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign man gets probation for having gun without ID card
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 12:36pm | Mary Schenk
Sanford weapons plea.jpg
Photo by: Champaign County Jail
Timmie L. Sanford, 21, of Champaign, sentenced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, to two years probation for possession of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card.

URBANA — A 21-year-old Champaign man with no prior convictions was sentenced to two years of probation for having a gun without a firearm owner's identification card.

In return for Timmie L. Sanford's guilty plea Tuesday to that charge, a prosecutor dismissed a more serious charge of residential burglary against him, alleging he had broken into a Champaign home on Jan. 2.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said Champaign police were summoned that day to a home in the 1500 block of Marigold Lane where the resident reported a break-in.

Sanford, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Joanne Lane, was stopped by police in the area because he matched the description of the burglar given by a neighbor who saw the break-in happening.

Clifton said Sanford was carrying a loaded .22-caliber revolver for which he had no FOID.

Sanford's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps, told Judge Tom Difanis that the gun on Sanford had not been taken in the burglary on Marigold.

Sanford was also ordered to spend 51 days in jail with credit for time served, forfeit the gun to Champaign police and pay fines and costs.

cjw61822@hotmail.com wrote 4 hours 5 min ago

Mark the name down.  We will see Timmys name in tbe paper again........no doubt with another gun he did not steal...........