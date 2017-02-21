Life in prison for Hoopeston drug trafficker

A Hoopeston man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison after being convicted of trafficking crystal meth and cocaine in Champaign.

Jose Jaime Lopez, 37, was sentenced this month at the Urbana federal courthouse. Prosecutors say in 2014 federal officials intercepted phone calls between Lopez and a Mexican drug cartel where Lopez was asking to get crystal meth. Days later, law enforcement took the drug from a courier who was in Rantoul and on his way to meet Lopez in Hoopeston.

In 2015, an undercover source bought crystal meth and cocaine from Lopez in a parking lot on North Prospect in Champaign.