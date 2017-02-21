Man faces federal charges in Champaign, Kankakee robberies

URBANA — A federal trial is set to begin April 18 for a Kankakee man charged with committing robberies in Champaign and Kankakee last year.

Thomas James, 33, who listed an address in the 500 block of South Indiana Avenue, made his first appearance in federal court last week.

He is charged with interfering with interstate commerce by threats of violence, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

James is being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until the trial.

According to police, James is accused of robbing the Sprint store at 2706 N. Prospect Ave., C, on July 28 and a Circle K convenience store in Kankakee on Aug. 6.

According to the indictment, James allegedly used threats of violence to take cellphones and electronic devices from the Champaign Sprint store and cigarettes and currency from the Kankakee Circle K store.

The indictment said James used a 9 mm handgun during the second robbery and that he was a felon at the time he possessed that handgun.

The case was investigated by the Champaign, Alton and Kankakee police departments; the FBI; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; state police; KAMEG; and the Kankakee County State's Attorney's Office.