Man resentenced to 4 years prison for aggravated battery

URBANA — A Champaign man who failed to follow the rules of probation was resentenced Tuesday to four years in prison.

Noting Darius Robinson's violent past, Judge Tom Difanis declined to recommend the 22-year-old, whose last known address was in the 1000 block of West Bradley Avenue, for boot camp.

Robinson and his recently murdered brother and co-defendant, Deonta Rozier, 21, had both been sentenced in May to 30 months probation and 90 days in jail for aggravated battery after pleading guilty to hitting a man in the head March 28. The victim was kicked to unconsciousness in the 1300 block of Anthony Drive in Champaign.

In August, the state's attorney's office filed a petition to revoke Robinson's probation after he failed to live up to the terms of his sentence.

Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton noted that Robinson had already been to juvenile prison for a 2011 aggravated-battery adjudication and to prison for an adult conviction for unlawful use of weapons.

He was given an opportunity to serve probation on the more recent aggravated-battery conviction, but as Clifton told Difanis, Robinson "failed to do even the first thing: report for intake."

Robinson's attorney, Assistant Public Defender Jamie Propps, argued for another sentence of probation, noting Robinson's young age, his parents' inability to provide a stable home for him, and possible untreated mental-health problems.

She also referred to the recent death of Robinson's brother.

Mr. Rozier, 21, was found shot to death Jan. 4 in a field on North Lincoln Avenue extended north of Urbana. Champaign County sheriff's investigators are looking for his killer or killers.

"I am kinda young and I have made a few mistakes," Robinson told the judge. "I just lost my younger brother to the streets and I'm trying to better myself for my children."

Difanis noted that Robinson has not finished his education, has no employment, has fathered three children by three women for whom he pays no support, and has a fourth child on the way.

"He was given a sentence of probation, walked out of court with a piece of paper and never looked back. Given his history of aggravated battery, unlawful use of weapons and this aggravated battery, this young man is potentially dangerous and has shown an inability to control himself," Difanis said.