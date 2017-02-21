Mellencamp, Derulo among State Fair acts

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Fair has announced six acts for 2017.

Chase Rice will headline Aug. 11. The singer/songwriter has toured the world with Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley.

Rice co-wrote the song “Cruise,” which was recorded by Florida Georgia Line.

On Aug. 16, Alabama takes grandstand stage. The trio has released 21 straight chart-topping singles.

Opening for Alabama will be Neal McCoy. The county music performer has 15 studio albums and 34 singles to his credit.

Scheduled for Aug. 17 is singer/songwriter/dancer Jason Derulo. The 27-year-old has sold over 50 million singles worldwide.

On Aug. 19, Five Finger Death Punch performs. The metal band’s hits include “I Apologize” and “Wrong Side of Heaven.”

Closing out the fair on Aug. 20 will be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Mellencamp. The veteran was among the founding members of the first Farm Aid, held in Memorial Stadium.

