Student injured in Monticello bus accident

MONTICELLO — A crash involving a pickup truck and school bus resulted in one student being treated and released from a local hospital.

Around 7:40 a.m. today, Monticello police responded to a crash in the 1700 block of North Market Street that involved a Ford pickup and a school bus transporting 29 students to Monticello schools.

Jaylen Dillon, 17, of Bement was heading south on Market Street and struck the back end of the bus, which had stopped as a car turned into a private driveway. Dillon was cited for failing to reduce speed in an accident.