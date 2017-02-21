UI service workers ratify new contract

URBANA — Food-service and building-service workers voted to ratify a new contract with the University of Illinois on Monday.

Ricky Baldwin, spokesman for Service Employees International Local 73, said more than 90 percent of food-service workers and 96 percent of building-service workers voted to accept the tentative agreement, which was reached last week through federal mediation.

Voting started Saturday in Urbana and was completed Monday in Champaign.

Baldwin said the contract came following a series of pickets and rallies — including caroling outside UI President Timothy Killeen's home before Christmas — undertaken by affected employees.

"We are excited that we reached a fair agreement that provides wage increases for our families and includes changes that benefits both workers and the university," said chapter President Aaron Ammons, a building-service worker and a member of the Urbana City Council.

The previous contract expired in June. The new contract runs through July 31, 2019.