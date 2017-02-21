WWE coming to State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN — Prepare to see some pounding and tag team slamming.

WWE Live will return to Champaign at 7:30 p.m. April 15 at State Farm Center.

The card for the show includes Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Rusev and Lana, Braun Strowman, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Enzo and Big Cass, and Charlotte and Bayley.

The card is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

After a hiatus for State Farm Center renovations, WWW is joining Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Florida Georgia Line, Green Day, Casting Crowns, Lil Wayne and Daniel Tosh on the current schedule.