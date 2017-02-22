Chicago parolee charged with sandwich shop holdup

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Rodney Boyette

URBANA — A Chicago man on parole for aggravated robbery in two northern Illinois counties has been charged with the holdup of an Urbana business Tuesday night.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said just before 8 p.m., a man entered the Subway restaurant, 802 W. University Ave., and demanded cash from the two employees present.

The man kept moving his hand in his pocket, leading the employee to think he may have had a gun, Surles said. He was given money from the register and left in a maroon or red Jeep.

Surles said officers were there later processing the scene when they saw a Jeep with a man matching the description of the robber driving by.

They stopped the vehicle and found that the man in it, Rodney Boyette, 53, was wearing clothes that matched the victims' description of clothing worn by the robber. Police found a roll of cash in his pocket.

Police also reviewed surveillance video from the business and concluded that Boyette appeared to be the robber.

The state's attorney's office on Wednesday filed charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and burglary against Boyette.

He is on parole for aggravated robbery convictions from 2013 cases in McHenry and Kane counties, according to Department of Corrections records.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Boyette at $600,000 and told him to be back in court April 4.