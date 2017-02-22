Crash closes I-74 lanes near Danville

Image

Image

UPDATE 9:50 a.m. -

DANVILLE - At least six vehicles were involved in the fog-related crash on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County Wednesday morning.

News-Gazette photographer Rick Danzl observed a semitrailer tractor truck, two sport utility vehicles, two cars and what appears to be a pickup truck involved in the accident, which happened prior to 7:25 a.m.

Several of the vehicles sustained heavy damage and state police issued a preliminary report that someone has died. It is unknown how many people may have been injured.

The accident scene is expected to be closed for quite a while as police investigate.

DANVILLE — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 near milepost 211 in Danville are closed as authorities tend to a multi-vehicle fatal accident this morning.

Eastbound traffic must exit at milepost 210 until the scene is cleared.

Driving conditions have been impacted by a dense fog advisory that has been issued until 9 a.m. with visibility reduced to less than a quarter of a mile.

Illinois State Police warn there will be an extended closure of the eastbound lanes.

Developing