Matt Rush pays attorney fees, bringing civil case to close

It's possible the public may never hear from Matt Rush again after the embattled former police officer's one outstanding court case came to an early close Wednesday.



Rush was due to testify Wednesday on his ability to pay attorney fees in a case where he sued Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb and local activist Patricia Avery and lost. However, Champaign County Judge Michael Jones said he canceled the hearing after an attorney for Cobb and Avery told the judge that Rush had paid in full - around $14,400.



The move means the public's one chance to hear from Rush in his own words will not happen.



Attorneys for both sides confirmed to our newsroom that Wednesday's hearing was vacated but declined further comment.



In recent weeks, the city of Champaign has settled the last civil lawsuit where Rush is named and settled with Rush himself in the officer's bid to get his job back. The settlements total $620,000.